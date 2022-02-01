Accomack Schools to hold public hearing on 22-23 operating budget
Feb 1, 2022
On Tuesday, February 1, the Accomack County School Board will hold a public hearing on its proposed 2022-2023 operating budget. The hearing will be held in the cafeteria at Metompkin Elementary School starting at 6 p.m.
All Northampton Students will learn virtually on Tuesday Feb. 1. Teachers and staff should report to work at 10:oo AM Head Start will virtual class for all students on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. All s...