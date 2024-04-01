Accomack Schools to close early April 8 due to eclipse

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Accomack County School Board, April 17, originally scheduled as a half day, was switched to April 8 due to the total eclipse which will be visible in the Eastern United States.

Superintendent Rhonda Hall said she proposed the change out of concern that students would be getting out of school at the time of the eclipse which could be a safety issue. She is concerned that the kids would look up at the sun. Middle Schools and High Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. on April 8 with elementary schools getting out at 12:30.

The eclipse on the East Coast will be partial with a swath of total eclipse across the mid-west.

.