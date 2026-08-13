Accomack Schools Superintendent Releases State of Schools Report

Accomack County Public Schools says preliminary state accountability results, improved school-climate ratings and stronger personnel alignment point to continued progress as the division enters the 2026-27 school year.

In a “State of the Schools” report released Aug. 11, ACPS said preliminary 2025-26 results show improvement across measures included in Virginia’s School Performance and Support Framework. Those measures include academic mastery, student growth, readiness, graduation and overall school performance.

The division cited student growth as an especially encouraging indicator because it measures academic progress regardless of where students began the year. ACPS also reported gains in readiness measures and overall framework scores.

The release did not provide individual assessment pass rates, school-level scores or comparisons with the previous year. Final accountability information is published through the Virginia Department of Education’s School Quality Profiles.

“These results represent the work of all staff and students in collaboration with parents and community, but they also reinforce the importance of maintaining our focus,” Superintendent Dr. Gennifer Miller said. “Academic achievement must remain at the center of every decision we make.”

Miller said the division has strengthened instructional expectations, increased its use of academic data and placed greater emphasis on measurable student outcomes.

“Our responsibility is not to chase one good year of results,” Miller said. “Our responsibility is to create sustained improvement.”

ACPS also reported higher ratings in the 2026 Virginia School Survey of Climate and Working Conditions, an anonymous survey administered through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services and the Virginia Department of Education.

Students’ rating of their schools’ atmosphere increased from 3.6 in 2025 to 3.9 in 2026. That matched the statewide score and exceeded the regional score of 3.6.

Among classroom instructors, the rating of whether their school was a good place to work and learn rose from 4.9 to 5.4. The division’s score exceeded both the regional and statewide ratings of 4.8.

The corresponding staff rating increased from 5.1 to 5.3, compared with regional and statewide scores of 5.0.

Miller said the results indicate that stronger accountability and a positive working environment can exist together.

“Meaningful improvement requires change, and change requires accountability,” she said. “What is especially encouraging is that, while we have raised expectations, our state survey results show that employees report a more positive work environment.”

The report also detailed personnel recruitment and turnover. ACPS recorded 476 hires during 2025-26, up from 436 the previous year and 318 in 2023-24.

The division’s instructional personnel and licensure alignment score, known as iPALS, increased from 79% to 92%—a gain of 13 percentage points. The measurement examines whether teachers and other instructional employees have the appropriate licenses and endorsements for their assignments. ACPS said the latest score placed the division among Virginia’s leaders in qualified personnel working within their endorsed areas.

Personnel departures increased during the most recent school year. ACPS reported 114 resignations and 28 retirements in 2025-26, compared with 80 resignations and 22 retirements in 2024-25.

The division previously recorded 116 resignations and 19 retirements in 2023-24 and 95 resignations and 15 retirements in 2022-23.

According to ACPS, 77% of employees who completed exit interviews during 2025-26 provided positive feedback about their experience with the school division. ACPS also said it is entering the new year with fewer open positions than in previous years, although the release did not specify the current number of vacancies.

The division’s annual financial audit was completed on time with no findings, according to the report. ACPS said the result reflects continued attention to internal controls and the responsible management of public funds.

“We have made progress, and the data give us reason to be proud of the work occurring throughout ACPS,” Miller said. “But Raising the Standard means that yesterday’s improvement becomes tomorrow’s expectation. We are not finished.”