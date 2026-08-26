Accomack schools report gains in reading and math scores

Accomack County Public Schools was among fewer than half of Virginia’s public school divisions to record gains in both reading and mathematics during the 2025-2026 school year.

According to final assessment scores released by the Virginia Department of Education, Accomack was one of 53 of the state’s 132 school divisions to improve in both subjects.

ACPS recorded a five-point increase in mathematics, making it one of only 10 divisions statewide to achieve a gain of that size. Accomack was also one of nine divisions to improve by at least three points in both reading and math.

Superintendent Dr. Gennifer Miller credited the progress to a continued emphasis on high-quality instruction, the use of student achievement data to guide teaching, targeted student support and strong partnerships among schools, families and the community.

“The top priority should always be the students’ learning,” the division said in announcing the results. “The County and families of Accomack deserve an educational system that brings positive recognition to the Eastern Shore from across the state.”

School officials said they will continue analyzing the assessment results to identify strengths and areas needing further improvement.

ACPS will welcome students back Tuesday, Sept. 8, for the beginning of the 2026-2027 school year.