Accomack Schools present budget request to Board of Supervisors

February 22, 2024
The Accomack County School Board submitted their annual funding request to the Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday.
The School Board identified their priorities in the request as:
Compensation (5% Salary Increase)
$150,000 Increase in Employer’s Contribution toward Health Insurance
Math Textbook Adoption
Part-time Assistant Principals (retired administrators) at MES and CES
Early Reading Specialist
$221,000 additional funding towards Classification and Compensation Study
Guidance Secretary for CCS 2 Athletic Trainers
The 2024-25 school budget spending projection is $68,888,395 which is a 4% increase over the FY 23-24 budget.