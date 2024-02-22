Accomack Schools present budget request to Board of Supervisors

February 22, 2024
 |
Accomack County Public Schools

The Accomack County School Board submitted their annual funding request to the Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday.

The School Board identified their priorities in the request as:

Compensation (5% Salary Increase)

$150,000 Increase in Employer’s Contribution toward Health Insurance

Math Textbook Adoption

Part-time Assistant Principals (retired administrators) at MES and CES

Early Reading Specialist

$221,000 additional funding towards Classification and Compensation Study

Guidance Secretary for CCS 2 Athletic Trainers

The 2024-25 school budget spending projection is $68,888,395 which is a 4% increase over the FY 23-24 budget.

