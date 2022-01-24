Due to the inclement weather changes in the school calendar, the Accomack County Public Schools will be changing their exam days to Monday, January 24, and Tuesday, January 25. There will be no school on Wednesday, January 26, for a Teacher Work Day, and Thursday, January 27, for a Staff Development Day. Classes will resume and the third nine weeks will start on Friday, January 28, 2022.
Local Conditions
January 24, 2022, 4:21 pm
Sunny
35°F
35°F
9 mph
real feel: 32°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 95%
wind speed: 9 mph SE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 7:12 am
sunset: 5:18 pm
9 hours ago
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR MONDAY JANUARY 23, 2022 - Shore Daily NewsAccomack County Schools 2 hours late including staff and 12 month employees Head Start both counties 2 hours late THE Onancock TOWN COUNCIL MEETING FOR JANUARY 24, 2022 HAS BEEN CHANGED TO REMOTE ATTE...