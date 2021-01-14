Accomack County Public Schools Foodservice department is offering daily meal pickups Monday- Thursday! All Accomack County Public Schools students and children 18 years and younger have the opportunity to pick up meals on Monday- Thursday from 5:00-6:00pm at Pungoteague Elementary School, Accawmacke Elementary School, Metompkin Elementary School, Kegotank Elementary School, Chincoteague Elementary School, and Tangier Combined School. Any children 18 years and younger are also eligible to pick up meals at any of these locations. This includes all ACPS students as well as non-ACPS children 18 years and younger. Parents & guardians are permitted to pick up these meals without children being present.

.