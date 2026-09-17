Accomack School Board schedules Special Session on District 1 replacement board member; Anson named Chincoteague AD

The Accomack County School Board heard comments Tuesday night on a proposed replacement for the vacant District One seat.

Retired educator Tracy Robbins of Chincoteague is the only candidate being considered to fill the seat.

Robbins is being considered to replace Jesse Speidel, who resigned from the School Board in August.

Several members of the community spoke, all in support of Robbins.

The School Board has the authority to appoint an interim member to serve the remainder of Speidel’s unexpired term until a special election can be held. A public hearing must be held at least 7 days before the appointment can be voted on by the Board.

At Tuesday night’s meeting in closed session, the School Board approved the new personnel list, including the hiring of Ron Anson as the new Chincoteague Combined School Athletic Director, on a 4-3 vote. The addition of a bachelor’s degree requirement eliminated longtime Chincoteague athletic director Jimmy Bloxom from consideration, prompting strong public criticism.

More than 20 people voiced support for Bloxom at the August Accomack County School Board meeting, arguing his experience should outweigh the newly added bachelor’s degree requirement. A motion to hire Bloxom could not be considered because it was not on the approved agenda, but the board later withheld action on the athletic director positions, leaving the matter unresolved. Chincoteague’s School Board Representative resigned his seat in August at least partly over the matter.

The board has scheduled at a special session on September 29 at 5:30 pm at Metompkin Middle School.