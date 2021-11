On Tuesday, November 16, the Accomack County School Board will hold a public hearing on the plan for Safe Return In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services plan. Comments will be taken into consideration during revision of the plan. The hearing will be held at Metompkin Elementary School starting at 6 p.m.

As the result of the November 2 election, the incoming administration has indicated it may review the current mandates and make changes when it takes office in January.

