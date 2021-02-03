The Accomack County School Board conducted a public hearing Tuesday night to consider the proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The proposed budget of $55,796,298 is $3.9 million above the previous year’s budget. However, that figure includes additional state anticipated funding of approximately $2.3 million.

The good news for school system employees is that the budget calls for an average raise of 4.5%.

Earlier this year, Governor Northam included a request for COCA funding for Accomack and Northampton Counties. Northam’s budget is working its way through the General Assembly but if it makes it through, the additional funding will be available to help equalize teacher compensation with that offered in Maryland. School system CFO Beth Onley said that because of the uncertainty as to whether the proposal will get through, the current budget does not include any anticipated COCA funding. If it should pass, Accomack County will add an additional $200,000 to augment the COCA revenues if they occur.

The budget includes $641,435 in either revenue increases or expense reductions to balance.

Budget income will consist of state revenues(64%), local revenues(35%) with the Federal Government providing 0.35% and other sources providing the remaining revenue.

71% of the budget goes to instruction with 11% for operations and maintenance, 7% for transportation and 5% administration and health.

The next step will be to request the Board of Supervisors to fund the local portion of the budget.

