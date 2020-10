The Accomack County Republican Unit will hold a Patriots for Trump 2020 car parade on Saturday October 10 at. The parade route will begin at the Old Farm Ex grader shed in Tasley and will disperse at Food Lion in Exmore. Cars, pick ups, motorcycles and tractors will be included. For more information contact Mapp Cullen at 757-710-7033 or email cherokeelady104@gmail.com.

