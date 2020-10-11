Accomack County reported two additional COVID-19 test positives in Sunday morning, the first in two days. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged for the Eastern Shore. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 48 tests for a test positive rate of 4.1%.

Virginia reported 698 new COVID-19 test positives on Sunday morning with 118 additional probable cases.

The VIrginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 14 to 628 statewide.

Four additional deaths were reported by the VDH.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 18,616 tests in Sunday’s report for a test positive rate of 3.7%.

