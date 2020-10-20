Accomack County reported two new COVID-19 test positive and one new hospitalization in Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 30 tests for a test positive rate of 6.6%.

Virginia reported 601 additional COVID-19 test positives in Tuesday’s report with 152 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by one to 688 statewide.

27 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported with one additional probable death.

Virginia processed 13,829 tests for a test positive rate of 4.34%.

.