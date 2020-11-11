Accomack County has reported two additional COVID-19 deaths, the first COVID deaths Accomack has reported since August 28. Accomack also reported an additional COVID-19 case and an additional hospitalization.

Northampton’s COVID-19 metrics were unchanged in Wednesday’s report.

The Eastern Shore Health District processed 46 tests in Wednesday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 2.1%.

Virginia reported 1,254 additional confirmed COVID-19 test positives with 340 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current hospitalizations in Virginia rose by 18 to 903 currently. Virginia has 3,174 hospital beds available for potential COVID-19 patients.

14 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 21,148 tests for a test positive rate of 5.9%.

