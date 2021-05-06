Accomack County reported two additional COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday morning and three additional test positives. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 78 tests for a test positive rate of 3.8% and a seven day average of 7.3%.

As of Thursday morning, 13,102 Accomack residents have received one dose of the cOVID-19 vaccine and 10,645 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 6,270 have received the first dose and 5,173 both.

Virginia reported 734 additional COVID-19 test positives with 122 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 12 to 702 statewide.

21 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide but probable COVID-19 deaths were revised downward by four.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 19,480 tests for a test positive rate of 3.7%.

.