Accomack reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning. All other Eastern Shore metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore’s seven day average test positivity rate fell to 4%.

As of Friday morning, Accomack County has 13,545 residents(41% of the population) who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 11,287(34.5%) have been fully vaccinated. Northampton County has 6,493(54.6%) individuals with one dose and 5,494(46.2%) have received both.

Virginia reported 248 additional COVID-19 test positives, its lowest reported daily addition since April 16, 2020. 245 additional probable cases were also reported.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 16 to 586 statewide.

29 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported with one additional probable death.

