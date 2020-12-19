Accomack County reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Saturday morning along with 11 additional test positives. Northampton reported eight additional test positives. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 192 tests for a test positive rate of 9.8%.

Virginia reported 2,636 additional COVID-19 test positives with 948 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 26 to 2,111 statewide.

58 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with 32 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 57,018 tests for a test positive rate of 4.6%.

