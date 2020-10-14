Accomack County reported two additional COVID test positives Wednesday morning. All other COVID metrics were unmoved for the Eastern Shore. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 32 tests in Wednesday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 6.25%.

Virginia reported 682 additional COVID-19 test positives on Wednesday morning with 123 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitaliztions fell by 13 to 673 statewide.

9 new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.

Virginia processed 11,807 tests for a test positive rate of 5.7%.

.