Accomack County reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Wednesday morning. All other Eastern Shore metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District’s 7 day average test positivity rate fell to 3.6%.

Virginia reported 224 additional COVID test positives, the lowest number reported since March 25,2020, with 99 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 14 to 407 statewide.

Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with two additional probable deaths.

