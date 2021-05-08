Accomack County reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 55 tests for a test positive rate of 3.6%.

Virginia reported 714 additional COVID-19 test positives with 65 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association had not updated their report as of 9 AM.

11 additional deaths were reported statewide, probable COVID-19 deaths were unchanged.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 18,224 tests for a test positive rate of 3.9%.

