Accomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives and one additional hospitalization Wednesday morning. All of Northampton’s metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 61 tests for a test positive rate of 4.9% and a 7 day average rate of 3.8%.
Virginia reported 822 additional COVID-19 test positives with 325 additional probable cases.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association had not updated their numbers at of 9:15 AM.
Nine additional deaths were reported statewide with two additional probable deaths.
The Virginia Department of Health processed 16,831 tests for a test positive rate of 4.8%.
