Accomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives and one additional hospitalization Wednesday morning. All of Northampton’s metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 61 tests for a test positive rate of 4.9% and a 7 day average rate of 3.8%.

Virginia reported 822 additional COVID-19 test positives with 325 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association had not updated their numbers at of 9:15 AM.

Nine additional deaths were reported statewide with two additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 16,831 tests for a test positive rate of 4.8%.

