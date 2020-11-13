Accomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives on Friday morning, but all other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 64 tests for a test positive rate of 4.6%.

Virginia reported 853 new COVID-19 test positives Friday with 382 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 35 to 978 statewide.

16 additional deaths were reported Friday morning statewide with one additional probable death.

Virginia processed 10,212 tests for a test positive rate of 8.3%.

