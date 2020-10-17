Accomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning. All other COVID metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 64 tests for a test positive rate of 4.6%.

Virginia added 942 additional COVID-19 test positives with 172 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 30 to 703 statewide.

14 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.

Virginia processed 19,481 tests in Saturday’s report for a test positive rate of 4.8%.

