Accomack County reported seven new COVID-19 test positives in Wednesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other Eastern Shore metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore reported an additional COVID-19 outbreak in Wednesday’s update which it attributed to a congregate setting. 47 tests were processed by the Eastern Shore Health District for a test positive rate of 14.8%.

Virginia reported 653 additional test positives in Wednesday morning’s report with 106 additional probable cases.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by four to 594 statewide according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

19 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported by the VDH with two additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 10,478 tests for a test positive rate of 6.2%.

.