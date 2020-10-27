Accomack County added one additional COVID-19 test positive in Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 64 tests for a test positive rate of 1.5%.
Virginia reported 759 additional COVID-19 test positives and 145 additional probable cases.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 10 to 746 statewide.
Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide, and probable deaths were unchanged.
The Virginia Department of Health processed 18,904 tests for a test positive rate of 4%.
.