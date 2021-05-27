Accomack County reported one additional COVID-19 test positive Thursday morning. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District’s 7 day test positivity average fell to 3.5%.

As of Thursday morning, 14,262 residents of Accomack County(43.6% of the population) have been given the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 12,032(36.8%) have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 6,752 residents(56.8%) have been given the first shot and 5,833(49%) have received both.

Virginia reported 224 additional COVID-19 test positives with 133 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by five to 412 statewide.

10 additional deaths were reported statewide with one fewer overall probable death.

