Accomack County reported a new hospitalization in Sunday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health and two new test positives. All other metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 84 tests in Friday’s report for a test positive rate of 2.3%.

Virginia reported 944 additional COVID-19 test positives on Friday morning with 236 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 17 to 702 statewide.

19 new deaths were reported statewide by the VDH, with four fewer probable deaths.

Virginia processed 20,363 tests for a test positive rate of 4.6%.

