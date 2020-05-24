The Eastern Shore reported low COVID-19 numbers in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack added five new cases, for an overall total of 727, but hospitalizations and deaths remained unchanged, at 41 and 11. In Northampton, only three new COVID-19 cases were added, and hospitalizations and deaths also remained unchanged at 19 and 16.

These numbers are the result of 99 processed tests, for an 8% positive rate.

Virginia added 495 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, for an overall total of 34,457 cases, and six new probable COVID-19 cases, for an overall total of 1,793.

32 new confirmed hospitalizations were added, bringing the state’s total to 4,185, with one new probable COVID-19 hospitalizations, for 29 total. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported falling numbers again, with 33 fewer confirmed and pending COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1,351 total and 940 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, 35 fewer than Saturday.

12 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 1,135. The Virginia Department of Health reported no new probable deaths, which remained at 36.

Virginia’s Sunday numbers were the results of 11,609 tests, for a testing positive rate of 4.2%.

