Accomack County reported five new COVID-19 test positives in Wednesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other Eastern Shore COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 160 tests for a test positive rate of 3.1%.

Virginia added 2,142 additional COVID-19 test positives with 576 additional probable cases.

Current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 72 to 1,245 statewide.

Virginia reported 19 additional COVID-19 deaths and 10 additional probable daeths.

Virginia processed a record 52,807 tests for a test positive rate of 4%.

