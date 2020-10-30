Accomack County reported five additional COVID-19 test positives in Friday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged.

The Eastern Shore has now reached 15 total outbreaks, four in longterm care, nine in congregate settings, one in a correctional facility and one in a K-12 setting. Bernard Hill with the Virginia Department of Health stated “none(of today’s cases) were associated with an outbreak. However, four of the five had close contact with other positive cases.”

Virginia reported 1,167 new COVID-19 test positives with 289 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 15 to 763 statewide.

Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with no additional probable deaths.

