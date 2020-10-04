Accomack County reported an additional COVID-19 hospitalization and test positive in Sunday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other Eastern Shore COVID-19 metrics were unmoved.

Virginia reported 960 additional COVID-19 test positives Sunday morning, with 107 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell back below the 600 mark, down five to 595 state wide.

Three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.

.