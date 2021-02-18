Accomack County reported its 35th COVID-19 death in Thursday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore reported 17 additional COVID-19 test positives, with nine additional in Accomack and eight additional in Northampton. The Eastern Shore processed 108 tests for a test positive rate of 15.7%.

As of Thursday morning, 6,320 individuals have been given the first COVID-19 vaccine dose and 1,330 have received both. In Northampton, 3,421 have been received the first dose and 776 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 1,526 additional COVID-19 test positives with 778 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 50 to 1,571 statewide.

16 additional deaths were reported statewide, but one additional probable death was reported.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 26,622 tests for a test positive rate of 5.7%.

