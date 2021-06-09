Accomack County reported one additional COVID-19 death Wednesday morning, its 44th since the pandemic began. All other metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District’s 7 day positivity average fell to 3.7%.

On the vaccine front, 14,792 residents of Accomack County(45.2%) have now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 12,609(38.5%) have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, which continues to lead the state, 6,994(58.8%) have been given one shot and 6,113(51.4%) have received both. Northampton also is among the leading localities in the state for vaccination rates among 12-17 year olds according to Northampton Administrator Charlie Kolakowski.

Virginia reported 187 additional COVID-19 test positives with 10 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below the 300 mark, down to 284 statewide. The last time current COVID-19 hospitalizations were below 300 in Virginia was on March 31, 2020.

Seven additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide. Probable deaths remained unchanged.

