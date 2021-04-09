Accomack County reported its 40th COVID-19 related death in the last 14 months in Friday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health.

The Eastern Shore reported three net additional COVID-19 test positives. Four additional were reported in Accomack County but Northampton’s test positive count was revised downward by one. The VDH website does not provide clarifying information for this revision. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 52 tests for a test positive rate of 5.7%.

As of Friday morning, Accomack County has given 11,278 individuals one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 7,332 have received both. In Nortampton, 5,427 have been given the first dose and 3,648 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported exactly 1,000 additional COVID-19 test positives statewide, with 432 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 18 statewide to 941.

13 additional deaths were reported with two additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 22,683 tests for a test positive rate of 4.4%.

