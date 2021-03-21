Accomack County reported four additional COVID-19 test positives and one additional hospitalization in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Heath. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 66 tests for. test positive rate of 6%.

As of Sunday morning, Accomack County reports 9,678 residents have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,402 have been fully vaccinated. 4,679 individuals in Northampton County have been given the first dose and 2,884 have received both.

Virginia reported 756 additional COVID-19 test positives with 403 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 12 to 812 statewide.

11 additional deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 17,602 tests for a test positive rate of 4.2%.

.