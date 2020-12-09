Accomack County reported 22 additional COVID-19 test positives in Wednesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with one additional hospitalization. Northampton’s COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 225 tests for a test positive rate of 9.7%.
Virginia reported 3,387 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,011 additional probable cases.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 83 statewide to 1,653. Virginia has approximately 6,966 beds available for potential COVID-19 patients.
19 additional deaths were reported statewide with two additional probable deaths.
The Virginia Department of Health processed 27,430 tests for a test positive rate of 12.3%.
.