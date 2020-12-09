Accomack County reported 22 additional COVID-19 test positives in Wednesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with one additional hospitalization. Northampton’s COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 225 tests for a test positive rate of 9.7%.

Jon Richardson with the Eastern Shore Health District confirmed today’s numbers include cases identified from Monday’s community testing event. 18 of 140 people tested were positive.

Virginia reported 3,387 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,011 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 83 statewide to 1,653. Virginia has approximately 6,966 beds available for potential COVID-19 patients.

19 additional deaths were reported statewide with two additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 27,430 tests for a test positive rate of 12.3%.

