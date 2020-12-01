Accomack County reported 11 additional COVID-19 test positives in Tuesday morning’s update from the Virginia Department of Health, but Northampton reported one fewer. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged.

Tangier Island Combined School has announced it will close until December 15 due a COVID-19 outbreak. ShoreDailyNews.com is working on getting more information. Students will learn virtially.

Current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 89 to 1,422 statewide.

Virginia reported 1,662 additional COVID-19 test positives with 566 additional probable cases.

27 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with four additional probable deaths.

