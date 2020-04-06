The incorporated towns of, Belle Haven, Chincoteague, Hallwood, Keller, Onancock, Parksley, Saxis, Tangier and Wachapreague are having elections on May 5, 2020 to elect, Mayors, Town Council members and in Belle Haven a Recorder as well.

The Accomack County Voter Registrar is strongly encouraging any voter who wishes to vote in their town election on May 5th, to vote by mail in the wake of the COVID 19 epidemic. You may apply for a ballot a couple of ways, apply on line for an Absentee Ballot at www.elections.virginia.gov, where you’ll find instructions for ‘Voting at Home,” or call the Office of Voter Registration and Elections in Accomack County at 757-787-2935 or 757-824-0525 to request an application be mailed to you. Be sure to give us the proper address were to mail your ballot (residential and PO Box if you have one). On the applications you must give a reason for voting absentee the state has indicated everyone at this time may use the reason code 2A (Illness or disability). Once we have your completed application a ballot will be mailed to you so that you may vote the ballot then return it to this office.

Many have been taking advantage of voting by mail for the May 5th election by applying for a ballot, the last day the Registrar can mail out a ballot for one of these towns is April 28, 2020.

.