There will be a General Election held on November 3, 2020 in Accomack County along with every state in the United States, but this year there will be more ways to cast a vote. . Accomack County Voter Registrar Patricia White reminds that voters in Accomack County will have the opportunity to cast their vote for President, Vice President, US Senate, US Representative and in five of our incorporated towns, Accomac, Bloxom, Melfa, Onley and Painter voters in those towns will be voting for Mayors and town council members as well as the offices mentioned above. The town of Parksley has a Special Election included on the ballot for their town voters to fill the unexpired council seat which became vacant when Frank Russell was election Mayor this past May.

Here are some important dates pertaining to the November election to mark on your calendars and ways in which you may vote:

September 18, 2020- Both Early Voting & Absentee Voting will begin. Early Voting is something new for the voters in Virginia this fall. For 45 days prior to the November Election, a registered voter in Accomack County may come to the office of Voter Registration and Election and ask to vote. You give us your name and physical address, show us some ID, we look you up to make sure you are registered, check you in, you will be given a ballot, you vote the ballot, then insert it into the scanner, just like at the polls. These 45 days of Early Voting include the last two Saturdays before the election, October 24th and October 31st during our normal office hours. Early voting will end on Saturday October 31, 2020 at 5:00pm. You may also early vote by coming to our office and have someone come in to tell us you need a ballot brought out to you in the car if you are unable to come in.

Absentee Voting is for those voters who are not able to come into our office or go to the polls on November 3rd, and wish to have a ballot sent to them through the mail. The first step in voting by mail is to apply for the ballot. You will fill out an application, return it to our office, we check the application to make sure you are registered, place the application into our system, and in turn a ballot will be mailed to you, you vote the ballot and return it to our office. You may call the Registrar’s office at 757-787-2935 or 757-824-0525 to have an absentee ballot application sent to you or apply on line www.elections.virginia.gov if you have a Virginia Driver’s license.

The last day to apply for an Absentee Ballot to be mailed to you is October 23, 2020 by 5:00pm. Absentee ballots returned to the Office of Voter Registration by mail must be postmarked by November 3, 2020 and received by noon on Friday November 6, 2020 in order to be counted in the November 3rd election.

If you are not currently registered to vote in Accomack County or need to update any of your voting information, as long as you have a Virginia driver’s license you may register or change your voting information online at, www.elections.virginia.gov , contact the office of Voter Registration by phone 757-787-2935 or 757-824-0525 or come by the office Monday – Friday our new address is 24387 Joynes Neck Rd. in Accomac. The last day to register to vote or to make any changes in your voting information is October 13, 2020 on line by 11:59pm or in person by 5:00pm.

Our normal office hours are Monday – Friday 8:30am-12:30pm & 1:00pm – 5:00pm, however beginning September 8, 2020 thru November 6, 2020 we will not close between 12:30pm – 1:00pm.

ALL sixteen Polling location in Accomack County will be open to voters on Election Day, November 3, 2020 for in person voting. Our polling location have NOT changed and will be open from 6:00am – 7:00pm on that day. If you are not sure where your polling location is please call the Registrar’s office or check online at: www.elections.virginia.gov.

