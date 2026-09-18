Accomack Primary renovation expected to conclude this spring

The renovation of the old Accomac Primary School is moving forward, with completion expected in April of 2027.

The Accomack County School Board received an update on the project from school administration official Bobby Bennett.

Bennett said the project is generally on schedule. The demolition phase has been completed, and crews have now moved into the reconstruction phase.

Bennett said that demolition revealed some unexpected problems, which is not unusual but he expects the remainder of the project to proceed more smoothly.

One change involves the pillars that were a prominent feature of the old school. Bennett said the pillars had to be removed because they were dry-rotted. However, plans call for the porch to be reconstructed to closely match the originals.

Bennett also updated the School Board on the construction of new gymnasiums at several county schools. He said he is encouraging contractors to do whatever they can to keep those projects moving toward completion.

When the Accomac Primary School renovation is finished, the building will house the Accomack County School Board offices, along with space for School Board meetings.