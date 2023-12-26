Accomack P&R extends gratitude for Bike and Books Christmas Drive

December 26, 2023
The Accomack County Parks and Recreation Department would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Aubrey Justis and the Saxis and Parksley Fire Departments, Tiffany Flores and the Eastern Shore Public Library, Mr. Ashley Pettit of Triangle Enterprise, Mr. Colby and Carlton West, for the bikes and books that were donated to the Annual Parks and Recreation Bike and Book Christmas Drive. The generous donations made the annual event a huge success.
William Custis, Jr., Programs Manager
Accomack County Parks and Recreation and Staff
