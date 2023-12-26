Accomack P&R extends gratitude for Bike and Books Christmas Drive

December 26, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines

The Accomack County Parks and Recreation Department would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Aubrey Justis and the Saxis and Parksley Fire Departments, Tiffany Flores and the Eastern Shore Public Library, Mr. Ashley Pettit of Triangle Enterprise, Mr. Colby and Carlton West, for the bikes and books that were donated to the Annual Parks and Recreation Bike and Book Christmas Drive.  The generous donations made the annual event a huge success.

William Custis, Jr., Programs Manager

Accomack County Parks and Recreation and Staff

.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

December 26, 2023, 5:34 am
Mist
E
Mist
45°F
7 mph
Apparent: 41°F
Pressure: 1025 mb
Humidity: 100%
Winds: 7 mph E
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:16 am
Sunset: 4:50 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Hardees Candied Bacon
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber