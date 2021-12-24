The Accomack County Parks & Recreation Department in coordination with the Saxis and Parksley Fire Stations donated over 40 new bikes for children on Saturday, December 18th, at the Saw Mill Park. Safety helmets were donated by the Accomack County Extension Office and reading materials and books were donated by the Accomack County Library. We want to thank the other organizations that donated bicycles, Mary Nottingham Smith Alumni, Cooper & Humbles, Onancock Building Supply, Ashley Pettit, Burton’s Chapel and A.M.W. Bonding. Special thanks to W.E.S.R. and Giddens Do-Drop Inn for all their help in making this annual event a success for the Shore’s children.
