Accomack Nursing students earn two second-place finishes at Virginia State Fair

October 9, 2026
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Senior nursing students from Accomack County Public Schools earned second place in two categories at the Virginia State Fair Health Occupations Students of America competition held October 1 in Doswell.

The students competed against 20 other schools, entering three categories after spending several weeks researching healthcare topics, developing concepts and preparing displays.

Their medical misinformation display earned second place by examining the common claim that cracking knuckles causes arthritis. Students researched the science behind the claim and presented their findings.

The group also placed second in the HOSA T-shirt design category with a design based on this year’s theme, “Redefine the Standard.”

For their third entry, students created a brain diorama illustrating ways to maintain brain health.

Although the State Fair competition does not qualify participants for another competition, the students will have another opportunity to compete at the HOSA Spring Leadership Conference in Williamsburg in February 2027. That event offers opportunities to advance to state and national competitions.

The school division recognized the students’ research, creativity and collaboration, citing the competition as an example of the hands-on career preparation available through Career and Technical Education.

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