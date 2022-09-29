By Linda Cicoira

Seats on town councils and for mayors across Accomack County are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election. Voters can cast their ballots early at the registrar’s office or wait until Election Day to participate at their polling place.

Shore Daily News learned this week that the sometimes-controversial Onley town mayor, Matthew D. Hart, is not seeking another two-year term.

“The dynamics of everything has always been so toxic,” Hart said of town politics this week. “Most of the people who serve are retired. I told people that if they want to write me in, they can, but I’m not going to campaign.”

“If you’re a Democratic president, and have a Republican congress, you can’t get anything done,” Hart continued. “It’s the same thing for a mayor. The mayor can’t do it alone. I’m not saying parties are involved here. I’m saying if you’re not heavily liked by council, you can’t get anything done.”

“I’m just to the point now that I’m just fed up with it all,” he added “I’ve enjoyed serving. I’m only 41. I have to continue to work. Let someone else have a shot. I served for eight years – twice on council, and twice for mayor. I certainly learned a lot … I think the town is much better off than it was before.”

Among the accomplishments Hart listed were completing George McMath Park, bringing back the public works department, and getting the town through COVID. “Let them (the council) continue to do what they’ve done for years, which is nothing,” he said.

Onley Planning Commission Chairperson Deborah K. Bliss, who also serves on the budget committee, and former Vice Mayor and Council Member Henry E. “Ned” Finney are vying for the top Onley post.

In Saxis, long-time Mayor Denise L. Drewer is being challenged for her job by William J. Sprowl Jr.

On Tangier Island, Mayor James W. “Ooker” Eskridge, who once went to Washington to meet the president and discuss erosion issues, is being challenged by Norwood C. Evans.

In Wachapreague, Mayor Fred M. Janci Jr. is being challenged by Charles A. Elliott.

Accomac Mayor Patricia T. Smith is seeking re-election without opposition as are Keller Mayor S. Beth Hart, Hallwood Mayor J.W. “Jackie” Poulson Jr., Painter Mayor Connie Widgeon Campbell, Melfa Mayor Charles R. Wilbur, and Belle Haven Mayor George H. Ludlow Jr. In the Town of Bloxom, Christopher F. Kreisl is seeking the town’s top post.

Five want seats on the Accomac Town Council. They are Charles M. “Chip” Lewis, Christopher W. Newman, Joyce Metcalf Lewis, Robert T. Godwin, and Thomas E. Hines.

Four are seeking council posts in Belle Haven and include Douglas R. Wehner, Larry S. Baxter, O. Zach Pase, and Troy A. Brown. The position of recorder is being sought by H. Allen Floyd II.

In Bloxom, Louella H. Fox, Samuel H. Bloxom Jr., and Thomas W. Beasley are running for council.

On Chincoteague Island, four people are seeking three seats on the town council. They are Ellen Richardson, Charles Duer Bott, Kenneth J. Savage, and R. Mike Smith.

In Hallwood, John W. Smith Jr., Karen Wessells Herring, and Pamela G. Riffey are seeking council seats.

In Keller, Carole A. Elliot, Claire T. Nutter, Rose Anna Moore, and sisters, Linda A. Guy and Teresa E. Guy are seeking council seats.

In Melfa, Brian B. Langley, Daniel F. Macca, Gregory J. Spady, James Robert Wilson and Raymond W. Lewis Jr. are running for council.

In Onancock four are vying for three seats. They include Brandon J. Brockmeier, Cynthia W. Holdren, Joy S. Marino and Sarah B. Nock.

In Onley, four candidates have filed for six seats. Daniel Keith Bloxom Jr., Rodney C. Lang, William R. “Bill” Ferguson and Woody W. Zember want council seats. Former Mayor and Councilwoman Billye D. Custis said she is not going to seek another term.

In Painter, Eric T. Harris, F.C. Duer III, James N. Sturgis, Josephine B. Hearne, and Thomas L. Willett are seeking council positions. That means one spot is still open.

In Parksley, four men are seeking three seats on the council. They are Brad D. York, Daniel R. Matthews, Henry T. Nicholson, and Mark S. Layne.

In Saxis, seven are seeking six seats on the town council. They are Aubrey Lee Miles Jr., Bryan P. Shreaves Jr., Darrell D. Marshall, Denise E. Chance, Donna M. Croushore, Jan Rae Foerster and Wayne E. McCleary.

On Tangier Island, Cameron C. Evans, Cynthia L. “Cindy” Wheatley, Isaiah J. McCready, and Paul R. McCready have registered to run for town council.

In Wachapreague, Donald Motto, Robert F. Bilicki, Robert G. Williams, Sandie M. Puchalski, and Stephen B. Joseph are running for council.