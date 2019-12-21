The Accomack County Board of Supervisors has authorized County Administrator to use his position on the Accomack Northampton Regional Housing Authority to promote the creation of housing for young professionals who come to the Eastern Shore to work.

Teachers who accept positions in our local school systems often have difficulty finding suitable affordable housing once they arrive. The problem also can be incurred with workers at NASA and the Navy at Wallops.

County Administrator Mike Mason serves as an ex officio member of the authority and told the Board that while the group was established to help find housing for low income individuals, the issue of young professionals needing affordable housing is something that also needs to be come a priority.

The Board voted unanimously to recommend that the authority address this issue.

.