Accomack murderer pleads guilty to Northampton crimes

By Linda Cicoira

A Greenbush man, who previously admitted to a 2019 murder in Accomack County, pleaded guilty Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to felony counts of robbery, using a firearm in a threatening manner, and wearing a mask to conceal his identity.

Twenty-six-year-old Eric Bruno Custis Jr., of Wharton Circle, also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of brandishing a firearm, assault and battery, and carrying a concealed weapon. The incidents occurred at Family Dollar in Exmore in April of 2023. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 12.

Custis is set to be sentenced on July 25 for the murder of 19-year-old Tayvion Laquan “Tay Man” Smith and robbery of the Accomac Shore Stop. Smith was killed after being hit by gunfire at his girlfriend’s apartment in Onancock.

A plea bargain in Accomack recommended Custis be sentenced to no more than 15 years for murder and other offenses that occurred there in exchange for the guilty pleas. The Accomack prosecutor said Custis was robbing businesses to raise money to leave the area because of his fear of retaliation.