By Linda Cicoira

Possible restrictions on the use of travel trailers in Accomack County could cause controversy in early 2022.

Accomack supervisors will hold a public hearing on the topic Jan. 19. The officials may also consider hiring a second zoning inspector due to complaints that people are living in travel trailers and sheds around Fox Grove area near Parksley and in other parts of Accomack.

Deputy County Administrator Rich Morrison said the county is addressing code enforcement issues based on complaints as they only have one inspector.

Residents voiced concerns to the planning commission in October about the use of trailers and sheds. The commission then recommended county supervisors consider the situation.

“It seems that there is widespread non-compliance with zoning ordinance regulations throughout the county,” a memo from the commission stated. “The Planning Commission is especially concerned with non-compliance matters that jeopardize health and safety,” the note continued.

But there are others who are simply opposed to more regulations.

“Who gave them this power over me?” said Mitchell Edward Parker, of Greenbackville. “Who are they to tell me whether I can sleep on the ground, in my attic, in a tree — or in my travel trailer which I own?” he told a Shore Daily News reporter after hearing about proposed ordinance changes.

According to the supervisors’ agenda packet, changes to the ordinance could expand the definition of the term “travel trailer” and require a special exception or special use permit for those occupying such trailers on property zoned agricultural and residential while a permitted residential dwelling is being constructed on the property. Permits would have to be granted by the Accomack Board of Zoning Appeals.

“Travel trailer” was defined as “a portable structure built on a chassis and designed to be used as a temporary occupancy for travel, recreation or vacation, including but not limited to, recreational vehicles, motor homes, camper trailers, camper vans, and similar vehicles and trailers being less than 36 feet in length.”

According to the proposal, while the dwelling is being constructed the travel trailer would have to be properly licensed by the state and display a current inspection sticker. It could not remain on the property for longer than a year from the date the special use permit was issued unless again approved by the zoning board.

In other action, the supervisors unanimously appointed retired Voter Registrar Patricia White to the Accomack-Northampton Regional Housing Authority to fill the unexpired term of Richard Jenkins, who resigned. They also appointed Jay Ford, a Chesapeake Bay Foundation employee, to the Eastern Shore Resource Conservation & Development Council for a four-year term.

As recommended by the planning commission, the supervisors found that the Hampton Roads Sanitation District Eastern Shore Sanitary Sewer Transmission Force Main Project conforms with the county’s Comprehensive Plan as long as a connection to the Town of Wachapreague is made.

The supervisors approved an additional $45,244 to the Social Services Department bringing its total allocation in local funds to $861,543. The increase was a 15.5 percent match to federal and state funds that were granted after the current budget was approved.

The board also voted to accept a grant of $3,512 in local fiscal recovery funds that will be dispersed to Onancock to pay water and sewer bills for town residents in arrears due to COVID-19. Onancock applied for the grant, which must come through the county.