Accomack joins Northampton asking local General Assembly members not to support legislation that would limit local zoning powers regarding short-term rentals

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors joined Northampton in passing a resolution urging Senator Bill DeSteph and Delegate Rob Bloxom not to support any legislation similar to House Bill 2271 and Senate Bill 1391 which would, if passed, would eliminate the authority of localities to regulate in certain aspects those short-term rentals managed by a Virginia realtor licensed by the Virginia Real Estate Board who is also a member of the National Association of Realtors.

Officials in both counties are concerned that bills such as these would derogate the County’s zoning powers and limit the County’s authority to regulate certain short-term rentals to protect residential communities, preserve housing options, uphold property rights and comply with the counties’ comprehensive plan.

The resolution requests that both representatives oppose any legislation similar to HB 2271 or SB 1391 that may be introduced in the 2024 session of the General Assembly and to take action which may be necessary or advisable to preserve local zoning authority and zoning powers with respect to the regulation of short-term rentals.