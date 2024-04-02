Accomack Jail Inmate Files Complaint in Federal Court

By Linda Cicoira

An Accomack County Jail inmate filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Norfolk late last month that asks for $33 million in damages and for the court to forbid the facility from having custody of him. The inmate claims his rights under the 5th, 8th, and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution were violated.

The lawsuit was brought by 46-year-old William Parke Custis, of Seaside Road in Exmore, who is serving three years for assaulting an Exmore police officer. Custis was convicted by a Northampton Circuit Court jury and was sentenced in December for the May 2022 incident.

He specifically named the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office and deputies Lt. Wayne Greer and Sgt. Donnie Williams as defendants in his complaint.

Custis said he is a victim of cruel and unusual detainment and punishment and says he has been denied his right to due process. In addition, he said he has been treated with deliberate indifference, has been caused intentional infliction of emotional distress, suffered alienation from his child, and has been discriminated against.

He says he needs access to a phone or a tablet to gain information for reference materials for his lawsuit and to submit requests or grievances.

Custis said he is a Type I insulin-dependent diabetic and requires a sandwich at night to maintain safe blood sugar levels. Custis said he was not given a sandwich on two occasions in two weeks.

This is just one side of the issue. The defendants will be given time to file answers to the allegations.