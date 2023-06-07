By Linda Cicoira

Violent crimes and drug offenses dominated multiple indictments brought by an Accomack grand jury this week.

Forty-six-year-old Macio L. Stewart, of Watson Street in Onancock, was indicted on 14 charges in connection with incidents that occurred in May. Stewart was indicted on counts of burglary and grand larceny of Oceanway Market in Tasley and burglary at the Tru Blue store in Oak Hall on May 1. He was also indicted on counts of burglary and petty larceny at the Corner Mart in Painter on May 4.

Also on May 4, Stewart is accused of attempted malicious bodily injury of Accomack Deputy M. Steele, assault and battery of Steele, assault of Deputy E. Solorzano, disarming Solorzano of a stun gun, attempting to remove a rifle from Solorzano, attempting to remove a handgun from Deputy Lt. J. Marsh, attempting to intimidate or impede Steele, Solorzano, and Marsh by threats of bodily harm while performing their duties, and intentionally preventing an officer from arresting the defendant.

Fifty-nine-year-old Myron Hezzell Edwards Sr., of Gaskins Road near Onancock, was indicted on counts of rape by force or threat, sodomy of a helpless victim, and object sexual penetration. The incidents occurred on Feb. 2, 2022.

Twenty-one-year-old Na’jhere Shamar Kelley, of Daugherty Road in Accomac, was indicted on a count of maliciously maiming. The victim was severely injured and suffered permanent and significant physical impairment. The crime occurred Dec. 18, 2022.

Forty-one-year-old Sarah May Bowers, with addresses on Main Street on Chincoteague and Guildford Road in Bloxom, and 35-year-old Arvide Scott Sager Sr., of Stern Court in Greenbackville, were indicted on counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a gun while in possession of the drug on March 28, 2023. Court records state that during a traffic stop, bags of the drug, a scale, smoking devices, empty bags with residue and a shot gun that was across the back seat were confiscated. Sager was also indicted on a count of possession of a firearm by a violent felon. He told a magistrate that he did not know about items in the trunk and was getting a ride to work.

Thirty-year-old Travis James Shreaves, of Hopeton Road in Bloxom, was indicted on a count of possessing fentanyl on March 29.

Thirty-five-year-old Markeise Orville Giddings, of Davis Road in New Church, was indicted on counts of eluding police with speeds of more than 20 mph over the speed limit and possession of cocaine on Jan. 25.

Twenty-eight-year-old James Fisher, of Bayside Road in Bloxom, was indicted on a count of possession of meth on Feb. 4.

Forty-two-year-old Jonathan Witherspoon, of Pine View Lane in New Church, was indicted on counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute between a half-ounce and five pounds of marijuana, and possession of a firearm while in possession of cocaine. The incidents occurred March 23.